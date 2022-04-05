Musk acquires 9.2% stake in Twitter

The stake is worth $2.89 billion (€2.6bn), based on Twitter’s closing price on April 1st. It makes Musk the largest shareholder in the company, with more than four times the 2.25 per cent holding of Twitter founder Jack Dorsey.

Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal confirmed the news with a tweet that read: “I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board.”

“He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term. Welcome Elon!,” added a follow-up tweet.

