DAZN appoints Mascia as DACH CEO

DAZN Group, the sports entertainment company, has announced that Alice Mascia has been appointed to lead its operations in DACH. She will take up the role on May 1st.

Mascia’s appointment follows the acquisition of Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League rights in the DACH region, along with other major football rights like Italy’s Serie A and Spain’s La Liga. She joins a growing leadership team, including Bosco Aranguren in Spain and, in Italy, Franco Bernabè and Stefano Azzi.

Mascia has 20 years’ experience in the media and telco industries. Previously, she has held senior roles at Foxtel Group and Sky Deutschland.

Shay Segev, CEO, DAZN Group said: “This move exemplifies the importance of and our upmost commitment to the DACH market as we bring decision making closer to our fans. It is an honour to have recruited someone of Alice’s calibre and someone with such a wealth of experience to lead the market and continue to expand our platform and drive our ambitious growth plan. Her experience and knowledge of the market will drive the business forward. She joins at an exciting time as we begin to diversify into the true global destination for sports fans.”

Mascia added: “Having worked in the media and consumer industry in DACH for over a decade, I can’t wait to join DAZN’s team at such an exciting time for the business and in a region so close to my heart. I am looking forward to driving DAZN’s ambitious growth strategy and continuing to deliver an incredible entertainment experience for DAZN’s members and all sport fans in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.”

DAZN first launched in Austria, Germany, and Switzerland in 2016 and currently holds football rights including the German Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, Italy’s Serie A and Spain’s La Liga.