PlutoTV adds new channels from A+E Networks UK

Pluto TV, the FAST TV service from Paramount, has launched two new channels in partnership with A+E Networks UK.



Inside Crime UK and Mystery TV are the first themed channels from the broadcaster to launch on Pluto TV in the UK. Inside Crime UK goes behind the headlines of some of the country’s most infamous crimes, with a range of programmes which open the door to real life crime scenes, forensics labs, police archives and courtrooms; whilst Mystery TV delves into a world of the explained and the supernatural, featuring aliens, government secrets, conspiracies and more.

“I am delighted to welcome A+E Networks UK as our most recent content partner. Their programme roster offers plenty of scope to create compelling channels for Pluto TV viewers in the UK,” said Dan Fahy, SVP Streaming, UK, at Paramount. “Content partners continue to choose Pluto TV for its sophisticated user platform – developed over years as the leader in this space – together with our unrivalled reach, monetisation model and brand awareness.”

Julie Mitchelmore, VP, Digital at A+E Networks UK, added: “We’re incredibly excited to be bringing our slate of top-quality content to Pluto TV. The growth of true crime and mystery programming continues to go from strength to strength. This partnership provides a great opportunity to maximise our catalogue of evergreen programming for new digital audiences who can stream A+E Network UK’s shows anytime, anywhere.”