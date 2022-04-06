Sky Broadband launches Gigafast package
April 6, 2022
Sky Broadband has launched its new full fibre broadband package, Gigafast – offering speeds of 900 Mb/s.
The new package, which is delivered only through FTTP (Fibre to the Premises), is 25x faster than the average speed of Sky’s Superfast 35 package and offers a high-standard Speed Guarantee of 600 Mb/s.
Available to new and existing customers in FTTP areas; with Sky Broadband Gigafast you can benefit from:
- The power to play multiplayer games direct from the cloud with low latency and no usage caps
- Sky Broadband’s Speed Guarantee as standard, so if speed falls below the minimum guaranteed speed, subscribers can claim a full month’s money back
- The ease of being able to upload large files in seconds when working from home, with an average upload speed of 90 Mb/s
- Streaming films and content in UHD, from multiple devices in multiple rooms
- The ability to connect more than 120 devices all at once meaning you can continue to add the latest connected devices
Sky Broadband Gigafast costs £55 per month on an 18-month contract. New and existing customers taking Sky Broadband Gigafast will receive the latest Sky Broadband Hub.
“With game changing speeds that are 25x faster than our standard fibre (36mb/s), Sky Broadband Gigafast offers WiFi hungry homes the ability to connect lots of devices at any one time, delivered through our reliable network with award-winning customer service,” said Aman Bhatti, Director of Propositions, Sky Broadband.