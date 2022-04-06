Sky Broadband launches Gigafast package

April 6, 2022

Sky Broadband has launched its new full fibre broadband package, Gigafast – offering speeds of 900 Mb/s.

The new package, which is delivered only through FTTP (Fibre to the Premises), is 25x faster than the average speed of Sky’s Superfast 35 package and offers a high-standard Speed Guarantee of 600 Mb/s.

Available to new and existing customers in FTTP areas; with Sky Broadband Gigafast you can benefit from:

  • The power to play multiplayer games direct from the cloud with low latency and no usage caps
  • Sky Broadband’s Speed Guarantee as standard, so if speed falls below the minimum guaranteed speed, subscribers can claim a full month’s money back
  • The ease of being able to upload large files in seconds when working from home, with an average upload speed of 90 Mb/s
  • Streaming films and content in UHD, from multiple devices in multiple rooms
  • The ability to connect more than 120 devices all at once meaning you can continue to add the latest connected devices

Sky Broadband Gigafast costs £55 per month on an 18-month contract. New and existing customers taking Sky Broadband Gigafast will receive the latest Sky Broadband Hub.

“With game changing speeds that are 25x faster than our standard fibre (36mb/s), Sky Broadband Gigafast offers WiFi hungry homes the ability to connect lots of devices at any one time, delivered through our reliable network with award-winning customer service,” said Aman Bhatti, Director of Propositions, Sky Broadband.

Related posts:

  1. Sky Broadband launches Superfast 35 package
  2. Sky Broadband launches 500Mb/s Ultrafast Plus
  3. Sky Broadband launches new FTTP service
  4. TalkTalk launches new 1Gb broadband package
  5. BT launches ‘100Mbps’ Fibre broadband

Categories: Articles, Broadband, FTTH, ISP

Tags: , , , , ,