Sky Broadband launches Gigafast package

Sky Broadband has launched its new full fibre broadband package, Gigafast – offering speeds of 900 Mb/s.

The new package, which is delivered only through FTTP (Fibre to the Premises), is 25x faster than the average speed of Sky’s Superfast 35 package and offers a high-standard Speed Guarantee of 600 Mb/s.

Available to new and existing customers in FTTP areas; with Sky Broadband Gigafast you can benefit from:

The power to play multiplayer games direct from the cloud with low latency and no usage caps

Sky Broadband’s Speed Guarantee as standard, so if speed falls below the minimum guaranteed speed, subscribers can claim a full month’s money back

The ease of being able to upload large files in seconds when working from home, with an average upload speed of 90 Mb/s

Streaming films and content in UHD, from multiple devices in multiple rooms

The ability to connect more than 120 devices all at once meaning you can continue to add the latest connected devices

Sky Broadband Gigafast costs £55 per month on an 18-month contract. New and existing customers taking Sky Broadband Gigafast will receive the latest Sky Broadband Hub.

“With game changing speeds that are 25x faster than our standard fibre (36mb/s), Sky Broadband Gigafast offers WiFi hungry homes the ability to connect lots of devices at any one time, delivered through our reliable network with award-winning customer service,” said Aman Bhatti, Director of Propositions, Sky Broadband.