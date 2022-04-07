BBC marks centenary with over 1,000 iPlayer box sets

The BBC is celebrating its 100th year with more than 1,000 box sets being made available to stream through its iPlayer service.

Dan McGolpin, Director of BBC iPlayer and Channels, says: “There’s no better time than during the BBC’s centenary year to discover a classic BBC series that you’ve never seen before or to watch one of your favourites again. From comedy series that re-wrote the rules, such as The Young Ones or The Royle Family through to ground-breaking comic drama for 2022 like This Is Going to Hurt, there’s something for everyone on BBC iPlayer.”

Content includes:

Classic comedies like 2point4 Children, Blackadder (coming soon), Mum (coming soon) and Rev (coming soon) and the aforementioned The Young Ones, which join favourites like dinnerladies, Keeping Up Appearances, and Gavin & Stacey

Dramas including Clocking Off (coming soon) and New Tricks (coming soon), adding to the huge selection already available such as Sherlock, Luther, Happy Valley and Spooks

Factual programmes from the archive – including Sir David Attenborough and Louis Theroux collections

Alongside the archive, the iPlayer continues to new shows from the BBC – including box sets like Peaky Blinders, This is Going to Hurt, Chloe, The Witchfinder, Mood, Louis Theroux’s Forbidden America, The Responder, Cheaters, Toast of Tinseltown, The Tourist and The Green Planet.