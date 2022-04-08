France: Molotov claims 65% growth for Mango

AVoD service Mango, the French OTT live and catch-up TV platform launched in November 2020, has registered a 65 per cent growth over the last year according to its parent company Molotov. The service is attracting some three million views each month.



Mango offers a line-up of programming totaling 3,000 hours – up 30 per cent year-on-year – that includes films, series, documentaries and kids shows, coming from around thirty partners.



Mango is available through Molotov’s platform of linear channels and catch-up services. Mango’s audience share is representing more than 19 per cent of all monthly active users for the platform.



Molotov, which has taken over by US platform Fubo last December, says that the audience is younger than its linear TVviewers, with 65 per cent under 50 years old and 44 per cent under 35 years old.