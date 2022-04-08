James Bond collection on Prime Video

The entire catalogue of James Bond movies – including 2021’s No Time To Die – will become available to stream via Prime Video on April 15th. This marks the first time all the films have been included on a single streaming platform.

However, Amazon warns that the collection will only be available to subscribers “for a limited time”, without indicating any sort of time window.

The news follows Amazon’s recent $8.45 billion (€7.6bn) acquisition of MGM – the film studio responsible for the movies.

The 25 James Bond titles on Amazon will include: