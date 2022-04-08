James Bond collection on Prime Video
April 8, 2022
By Nik Roseveare
The entire catalogue of James Bond movies – including 2021’s No Time To Die – will become available to stream via Prime Video on April 15th. This marks the first time all the films have been included on a single streaming platform.
However, Amazon warns that the collection will only be available to subscribers “for a limited time”, without indicating any sort of time window.
The news follows Amazon’s recent $8.45 billion (€7.6bn) acquisition of MGM – the film studio responsible for the movies.
The 25 James Bond titles on Amazon will include:
- Dr. No
- From Russia With Love
- Goldfinger
- Thunderball
- You Only Live Twice
- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
- Diamonds Are Forever
- Live And Let Die
- The Man With The Golden Gun
- The Spy Who Loved Me
- Moonraker
- For Your Eyes Only
- Octopussy
- A View To A Kill
- The Living Daylights
- Licence To Kill
- GoldenEye
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- The World Is Not Enough
- Die Another Day
- Casino Royale
- Quantum Of Solace
- Skyfall
- Spectre
- No Time To Die