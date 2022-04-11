DAZN appoints Tiku as CTO

DAZN Group, the global sports entertainment company, has announced that Sandeep Tiku will be joining the company as Chief Technology Officer.

Tiku will lead DAZN’s global technology and product teams to drive the next phase of development for its sports streaming media platform as it integrates new experiences to become an interactive sports entertainment ecosystem and expands into new markets.

Tiku joins from Entain, a FTSE 100 global gaming and entertainment company, where he was most recently Chief Operating Officer, and oversaw the technology and operations that supports a portfolio of brands in over 30 markets.

CEO of DAZN Group, Shay Segev, said: “Having worked alongside Sandeep for many years at Entain, I know that he is an exceptional and visionary technologist and the right person to lead DAZN’s technology teams. He will be invaluable as we expand our offering with even more ways to entertain and engage sports fans and forge ahead with transforming the global sports market.”

Tiku added: “To join a company like DAZN that has boundless ambitions and puts the customer at the heart of everything it does, is fantastic. With their vision and my tech experience, the potential is phenomenal. I look forward to working with Shay and the global technology teams to grow DAZN’s platform as a true destination for sports fans across the world.”