Redge Media for Books announced at Education Congress

Redge Media for Books was announced during the ‘For the Future Education’ congress in Lublin, Poland. The video streaming solution – dedicated for publishers of schoolbooks, factual literature or masterpieces of fiction – engages readers with words empowered by visuals and provides additional revenues for publishers.

Redge Media for Books expands reading experience with video content. The reader is provided with dedicated video after using QR code included in printed content. Videos are aggregated on the publisher’s video portal, either directly or as a reference to external sites.

Platform supports diverse models of monetisation. Video content can be transactionally, subscription-based or advertising monetised, in which the publisher is involved. The publisher may also be compensated for referencing consumer to an external video service.

“We live in the times of ubiquitous screens. A publisher who wants to remain competitive must meet this reality. That’s why we are coming up with a video platform which can complement print media with quality video content in safe environment. This proposition embodies our UX 3.0 approach which optimises the video UX for different verticals of life, such as news, sports, theatres and books – as per this latest announcement,” stated Jan Frelek, member of the Board at Redge Technologies, who introduced Redge Media for Books during the congress.

Redge Technologies is a leader in OTT and edge computing technologies in CEE, present on the market since 2007. The company’s flagship solution is Redge Media – the E2E OTT platform available in PaaS and on-premise models, consisting of a comprehensive Service Delivery Platform and Video Delivery Platform, including CDN operating in edge computing architecture. Redge Technologies has developed software defined DDoS mitigation solution, which allows multi-terabit scalability.