TalkTalk in play for £3bn?

The owners of TalkTalk, the UK broadband provider, have received tentative approaches about a potential £3 billion (€3.59bn) sale of the company amid a flurry of international telecoms industry consolidation.

Vodafone has been plotting an offer for TalkTalk in recent weeks, according to Sky News, whilst Sky itself – owned by Comcast – is also said to have been eying an offer for part of the Salford-headquartered group.

Lazard, the investment bank which has advised TalkTalk for a number of years, is reported to have been fielding approaches from potential buyers and investment banks. The firm advised TalkTalk on its recent acquisition of Virtual1, a smaller network provider in the UK.