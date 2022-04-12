Advanced Television

CNN+ launches on Roku in US

April 12, 2022

CNN+, the subscription streaming service from CNN, has launched in the US on the Roku platform.

Roku users can now download the all-new CNN app through the Roku channel store, which will contain both the CNN+ subscription service and access to the existing TV everywhere experience for pay TV subscribers, including the live TV feeds of CNN, CNN International and HLN and an on-demand offering.

CNN+ features 8-12 live daily shows, new CNN+ Original Series and a library of more than 1,000 hours of award-winning programming from the CNN Original Series and CNN Films teams. Additionally, the streamer’s Interview Club feature available on desktop, mobile and tablets, houses a thriving community that enables subscribers to drive the conversation and be part of the story.

CNN+ is available for purchase at $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Users can sign up for a 7-day free trial via the Roku channel store.

