FAST Channels TV diversifies OTT platforms with localised content worldwide

FAST Channels TV has expanded its footprint worldwide by localising channels and building diverse and ethnic channels including 17 African channels, 20 Indian channels, and 18 LatAm channels in addition to the 120+ English language channels currently available.

Global Industry Analysts released a report OTT Devices and Services – Global Market that presented perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a post pandemic marketplace. The global market for OTT devices and services is estimated at $113.9 Billion for 2022 and is projected to be $217.5 Billion by 2026. Consumption of streaming OTT services grew dramatically due to technological advances with smartphones, tablets and on-the-go viewing. The US is currently 33 per cent of the global market with China being 22.2 per cent. Japan and Canada make up 32 per cent and the rest of the European market filling the rest at 12 per cent.

FAST Channels TV’s current ethnic channels continue to grow, proving demand in various languages and territories. To assist in the growth and expansion globally, FAST Channels TV is now actively curating content for the European market, offering competitive launch packages for content partners with German, Italian, Spanish and French content.

Current LatAm Channels Include:

Americana Television

Box Cinema

Box Gamers

Box Playlist

Captiva TV

Euronews Spanish

Level Up

Lounge in Spanish

MedicosTV

Must See Movies!

Play Ibiza

PXSports Pocket

Rockola Television

The Spanish Family Channel

TRACE Brazuca

TRACE Latina

VegaslifeTV

Viajar TV

Current Indian Channels Include:

A STAR TV

Balle Balle

Bless TV

Bongo

Cinema India

Classic Hindi Movies

Divo Music

E-Chef TV

INSYNC Music

Krishna TV Food

Krishna TV Music

Mind Body Soul by Rajshri

NTV America

PAIGHAM TV

Samosa TV

Santwani

Sharnam TV

SpotboyE

TEHZEEB TV

TV Punjab

Current African Channels Include:

Aforevo 1

Aforevo 2

Africanews English

AMusic Channel

Arctv

Nolly Africa

4ACTTV AFROBEAT

AreaTen TV

Isi Mbido

Mama Benz TV

Nigbati TV

Nigezie Music

Orisun Yoruba

R2TV

Teen Africa

X2DTV

yebo.live