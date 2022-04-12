FAST Channels TV diversifies OTT platforms with localised content worldwide
April 12, 2022
FAST Channels TV has expanded its footprint worldwide by localising channels and building diverse and ethnic channels including 17 African channels, 20 Indian channels, and 18 LatAm channels in addition to the 120+ English language channels currently available.
Global Industry Analysts released a report OTT Devices and Services – Global Market that presented perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a post pandemic marketplace. The global market for OTT devices and services is estimated at $113.9 Billion for 2022 and is projected to be $217.5 Billion by 2026. Consumption of streaming OTT services grew dramatically due to technological advances with smartphones, tablets and on-the-go viewing. The US is currently 33 per cent of the global market with China being 22.2 per cent. Japan and Canada make up 32 per cent and the rest of the European market filling the rest at 12 per cent.
FAST Channels TV’s current ethnic channels continue to grow, proving demand in various languages and territories. To assist in the growth and expansion globally, FAST Channels TV is now actively curating content for the European market, offering competitive launch packages for content partners with German, Italian, Spanish and French content.
Current LatAm Channels Include:
Americana Television
Box Cinema
Box Gamers
Box Playlist
Captiva TV
Euronews Spanish
Level Up
Lounge in Spanish
MedicosTV
Must See Movies!
Play Ibiza
PXSports Pocket
Rockola Television
The Spanish Family Channel
TRACE Brazuca
TRACE Latina
VegaslifeTV
Viajar TV
Current Indian Channels Include:
A STAR TV
Balle Balle
Bless TV
Bongo
Cinema India
Classic Hindi Movies
Divo Music
E-Chef TV
INSYNC Music
Krishna TV Food
Krishna TV Music
Mind Body Soul by Rajshri
NTV America
PAIGHAM TV
Samosa TV
Santwani
Sharnam TV
SpotboyE
TEHZEEB TV
TV Punjab
Current African Channels Include:
Aforevo 1
Aforevo 2
Africanews English
AMusic Channel
Arctv
Nolly Africa
4ACTTV AFROBEAT
AreaTen TV
Isi Mbido
Mama Benz TV
Nigbati TV
Nigezie Music
Orisun Yoruba
R2TV
Teen Africa
X2DTV
yebo.live