First batch of Rwandan satellites readied

The small African state of Rwanda has filings for more than 300,000 small satellites in its E-Space business. Satellite entrepreneur Greg Wyler is behind the scheme. He helped found O3b and OneWeb. Their first demonstration satellites are readying for launch.

Three prototype satellites are to be launched as part of a 34-payload mission carried into orbit by Rocket Lab scheduled “no earlier” than April 19th although in a 14-day launch window.

Greg Wyler, speaking at last week’s Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, says the prototypes will validate and demonstrate E-Space’s new technologies in respect to guidance and control of the satellites. He did not specified either the size or the weight of the satellites but they are believed to be small.

Wyler says they will launch another ten satellites £by December” which will be closer to the company’s final design, and if their parameters are met will then start bulk production in 2023.

E-Space achieved a $50 million funding round in February and now has close to 50 staffers and will ramp up to 200 people by the end of 2023.