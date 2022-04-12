Netflix adds Double Thumbs Up recommendations

Netflix is introducing Double Thumbs Up, an additional way for members to let the streaming platform know what types of series and films they want to see more of.

Netflix viewers can find this option next to the Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons on their TV, Web, Android and iOS mobile devices effective immediately.

In a blog post, Christine Doig-Cardet, Director of Product Innovation at Netflix, said: “Our current Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons are a good way for you to tell us how you feel about a series or film, and in return, you get a profile that’s better personalised to your taste. However, we’ve learned over time that these feelings can go beyond a simple like or dislike. Providing an additional way to tell us when you’re really into something means a profile with recommendations that better reflect what you enjoy.”

“Consider Double Thumbs Up as a way to fine-tune your recommendations to see even more series or films influenced by what you love. A Thumbs Up still lets us know what you liked, so we use this response to make similar recommendations. But a Double Thumbs Up tells us what you loved and helps us get even more specific with your recommendations. For example, if you loved Bridgerton, you might see even more shows or films starring the cast, or from Shondaland. So don’t be shy. Express yourself and tell us what you’re loving on Netflix. You know you want to,” she added.