Orange Spain adds Rakuten TV

Orange Spain has reached an agreement with Rakuten to integrate its streaming service onto its platform.

Almost 700,000 Orange’s subscribers will now have access to Videoclub Rakuten TV, offering a library of 6,000 titles.

For Jorge del Puerto, head of European Partnerships at Rakuten TV, the deal “is a milestone in our strategy as we plan to ally with telco companies throughout Europe”.

The new agreement “turns Orange TV into one of the most varied and extensive content aggregation platforms in the Spanish audiovisual market, ” added Ignacio Garcia-Legaz general director of TV at ​​Orange.