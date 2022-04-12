WrestleMania trumps Super Bowl on social media

WrestleMania 38 has already proven to be a huge success for WWE, setting attendance and revenue records – and now data shows it also set new social media records.

Stephanie McMahon, WWE’s Chief Brand Officer, commented: “As the numbers continue to come in, WrestleMania 38 has now broken social media records, beating out Super Bowl LVI.”

Data from analytics firm Conviva, published by Variety, shows that the two-night WrestleMania weekend drew a combined 2.2 billion impressions across all social platforms, compared to 1.8 billion for the most recent Super Bowl. Additionally, WWE amassed 1.1 billion video views, 13.1 million hours of video watch time, and 87 million engagements over the weekend, compared to 618 million video views, 3.56 million hours of video watch time, and 78 million engagements for the NFL championship game. Although it is worth noting that the Super Bowl is a one-night event compared to the two nights of WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 38 took place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas with over 156,000 fans in attendance over both nights. The event also set social media records for the company, including a 47 per cent increase in views across Facebook, Instagram, Snap, TikTok and Twitter compared to WrestleMania 37 for 1.1 billion views total. WrestleMania 38’s 13 million hours of video viewed on all social platforms was likewise up 29 per cent over WrestleMania 37. Finally, the 2.2 billion impressions was up 10 per cent from the previous year.