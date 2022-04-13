21 countries top Netflix Speed Index for March

Five ISP services in Asia posted increases in the month of March on the Netflix ISP Speed Index – a monthly update on which ISPs provide the best primetime Netflix streaming experience.

VNPT in Vietnam jumped 0.2 Megabits per second (Mbps) to 3.4 Mbps. After dipping by 0.2 Mbps last month, Japan’s VECTANT increased by 0.2 Mbps to 2.8 Mbps. Kuwait’s Zajil Telecom posted the same uptick. Pakistan’s Fiberlink climbed 0.2 Mbps to 2.6 Mbps. And Indonesia’s Telkom ticked up by 0.2 Mbps to 3 Mbps.

Likely thanks in part to this bump, Indonesia’s country average also jumped 0.2 Mbps to 3.2 Mbps.

Four ISP services in Latin America also saw improvements. Guatemala’s CableColor, Venezuela’s Airtek, Chile’s Entel and Paraguay’s Copaco all rose 0.2 Mbps to 3 Mbps, 3 Mbps, 2.6 Mbps and 2 Mbps, respectively.

Despite Copaco’s increase, which came after a 0.2 Mbps dip in February, Paraguay’s country average fell by 0.2 Mbps to 3.4 Mbps. Seventeen other territories — including Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Finland, Iceland, India, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, South Africa and Uruguay — also saw their average decrease by 0.2 Mbps

The highest performing ISPs in March fell from 3.8 Mbps to 3.6 Mbps, because the average bitrates needed to achieve the same primetime Netflix performance has decreased.

Twenty-one countries registered this top speed, including Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Hong Kong, Israel, Luxembourg, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Panama, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, the UK and the US.