Nigeria: DStv ordered to freeze prices

Nigeria’s Federal Competition & Consumer Protection tribunal has confirmed a previous order to MultiChoice’s DStv and GOtv pay-TV services to stop its price increase levied on subscribers.

The Tribunal, meeting in the nation’s Abuja capital, ruled on April 11 that MultiChoice cannot increase subscription prices pending a full hearing to determine the arguments for and against the proposal.

The applications to the Tribunal were made by Festus Onifade, a legal practitioner, and the Coalition of Nigeria Consumers, on behalf of himself and others, which had sued MultiChoice, and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

While not entirely likely to happen, the Tribunal heard applications that the MD of MultiChoice Nigeria to be committed to prison with allegations that he and the company had “disregarded” previous orders and were thus in contempt, which his lawyers denied.