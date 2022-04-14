A+E Networks GCS promotes Hall

A+E Networks Global Content Sales has announced that Lori Hall has been promoted to Vice President of International Programming. The news was announced by Liz Soriano, SVP of International Programming, to whom Hall reports.

In her new role, Hall takes on the programming, scheduling, and development of A+E’s FAST channels, in addition to her responsibilities as lead product knowledge advisor both to A+E’s international channels, and its Global Content Sales team.

“Lori has been a longtime rising star at A+E Networks. An innovative, multi-faceted programming strategist, Lori has made tremendous impacts on our international channels, O&O digital channel brands, and countless other global content products,” said Soriano. “I look forward to her ongoing success, growth, and influence as A+E continues to expand and evolve across many platforms all around the world.”

Hall joined A+E Networks in 2016, initially working with the company’s domestic Lifetime and Lifetime Movie Network brands. In 2018 she moved to A+E International to advise its worldwide channel partners and has since been a key player in the success of A+E’s international linear and US AVoD/FAST channels, the creation of countless programme packaging models for Global Content Sales, and the management of the company’s movie pipeline.