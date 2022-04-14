Beyond Rights closes LatAm deals with NBCU, Discovery

Beyond Rights has closed two pan-territory deals in Latin America – one with NBCUniversal, the other with Discovery.

NBCUniversal Latin America has acquired 129 hours of true crime content, featuring the titles Confessions of a Serial Killer, Murder Made Me Famous, Fatal Vows and Inside Crime.

The Discovery Latin America package totals 93 hours with a focus on lifestyle content. It comprises season three of Love It Or List It UK, Love It Or List It Vancouver, and plastic surgery series Botched Up Bodies.

Lenneke de Jong, Beyond Rights’ VP of sales for Latin America, commented: “I am delighted to have concluded these deals with two such prestigious pan-regional players as Discovery and NBCUniversal. There is a great appetite for good true crime and lifestyle content in Latin America, and we not only have several compelling titles in each genre, but also many returning series and franchise extensions. This can provide our broadcast partners with strong, recognisable brands for their channels, as well as valuable volume to help hook and grow their audiences.”