My Hero Academia cast for London MCM Comic Con

The English voice cast of hugely popular anime My Hero Academia will be present at the London MCM Comic Con event on May 27 to 29th 2022 at theExCeL Arena.

MCM Comic Con has revealed that Justin Briner (voice of Izuku Midoriya), Clifford Chapin (Katsugi Bakugo), Kristen McGuire (Tatami Nakagame), Trina Nishimura (Kyoka Jiro), Kyle Phillips (Denki Kaminari) and Aaron Roberts (Kamui Woods) will attend the event across all three days, being available for photographs and autographs, and also participating in panels.

Pricing and details on how to book will be revealed soon, and more guest announcements are in the pipeline.