TV5MONDE partnership with Netgem Group

TV5MONDE has announced a partnership with Netgem Group and launches in the UK on Netgem TV across 15+ Ultrafast Fibre Broadband providers.

This move allows the TV5MONDEplus on-demand platform to enter Telco distribution and completes an already strong presence in the UK and Ireland on PC, Android, iOS, Samsung, Amazon Fire stick or Chromecast.

TV5MONDEplus provides a selection of programmes from the French-speaking world. Content includes series with record audiences in their countries, such as Canadian Unité 9, Swiss Helvetica, French Meurtres à…. , Belgian Ennemi Public, and the Senegalese-Nigerien political thriller Wara; movies from all genres including action, comedy, and thrillers; documentaries, concerts, kids programmes, magazines, and podcasts and more.

Diane Couderc, TV5MONDE Director for Europe, said: “Netgem TV guarantees the best viewing experience possible by uniting all the linear and VOD content users want into one easy-to-use interface. With the addition of TV5MONDEplus on-demand plateform to its offer – and the linear channel TV5MONDE EUROPE next month – audiences will have access to the largest selection of French-speaking programs at their fingertips.”

Shan Eisenberg, CCO of Netgem TV, added: ”TV5MONDEplus brings a fantastic array of quality French-speaking programming for the Francophile community – we’re delighted that it joins our line up of inclusive programming and reinforces our position of a better value Pay TV service for UK and Ireland modern viewers”.