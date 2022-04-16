Advanced Television

TV5MONDE partnership with Netgem Group

April 16, 2022

TV5MONDE has announced a partnership with Netgem Group and launches in the UK on Netgem TV across 15+ Ultrafast Fibre Broadband providers.

This move allows the TV5MONDEplus on-demand platform to enter Telco distribution and completes an already strong presence in the UK and Ireland on PC, Android, iOS, Samsung, Amazon Fire stick or Chromecast.

TV5MONDEplus provides a selection of programmes from the French-speaking world. Content includes series with record audiences in their countries, such as Canadian Unité 9, Swiss Helvetica, French Meurtres à…. , Belgian Ennemi Public, and the Senegalese-Nigerien political thriller Wara; movies from all genres including action, comedy, and thrillers; documentaries, concerts, kids programmes, magazines, and podcasts and more.

Diane Couderc, TV5MONDE Director for Europe, said: “Netgem TV guarantees the best viewing experience possible by uniting all the linear and VOD content users want into one easy-to-use interface. With the addition of TV5MONDEplus on-demand plateform to its offer – and the linear channel TV5MONDE EUROPE next month – audiences will have access to the largest selection of French-speaking programs at their fingertips.”

Shan Eisenberg, CCO of Netgem TV, added: ”TV5MONDEplus brings a fantastic array of quality French-speaking programming for the Francophile community – we’re delighted that it joins our line up of inclusive programming and reinforces our position of a better value Pay TV service for UK and Ireland modern viewers”.

 

Related posts:

  1. TV5MONDE strikes distribution deal with Telekom in Germany
  2. TV5Monde and AsiaSat expand partnership
  3. TV5MONDE selects Wiztivi to further reach
  4. Netgem TV, Gusto TV partnership
  5. Measat for TV5Monde HD Asia distribution

Categories: Press Releases

Tags: , , ,