Data: WrestleMania 38 watched by 56m+ in India

Figures released by BARC show that WrestleMania 38 was seen by 56.1 million people in India on the Sony Sports Network.

Total viewership of the premium event, which took place on April 2nd and 3rd at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, was up by 29 per cent year-on-year in India, compared with WrestleMania 37 in 2021.

Live viewership of WrestleMania Saturday – headlined by a No Holds Barred brawl between Kevin Owens and Stone Cold Steve Austin – was up 34 per cent year-on-year: whilst WrestleMania Sunday – headlined by Universal Champion Roman Reigns pinning WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a Winner Takes All match – saw viewership up 33 per cent year-on-year

The long-anticipated WWE RAW debut of India superstar Veer also saw a +9 per cent rise in viewership compared to previous weeks’ average on April 4th.