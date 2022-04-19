ThinkAnalytics appoints Bolden as CSO

ThinkAnalytics, a global provider of cloud-based personalised content discovery, viewer insight, and targeted advertising solutions, has announced that Lu Bolden has joined the executive team as Chief Strategy Officer.

In this newly created role, Bolden will lead the global strategy and business growth including partnerships for the Think360 viewer engagement platform. He will report directly to ThinkAnalytics Chairman, Eddie Young.

Most recently, Bolden was Chief Revenue Officer during his tenure at Verimatrix where he managed sales and operations through a SaaS revenue model transition, while maintaining recurring revenue from the existing customer base. Prior to this, he co-founded CSI Digital, a next-generation systems integration company, and as President, led the company to a successful acquisition.

“This is an exciting time in the video streaming industry as providers are looking at innovative ways to create and maintain customer engagement and loyalty. More and more operators are turning to ThinkAnalytics once they realise that a simple search function is not enough to keep a viewer engaged with their service,” said Bolden. “ThinkAnalytics has by far the most comprehensive and mature viewer engagement platform for content and now advertising in the market today that has been built on hyper personalisation. I am looking forward to helping the company reach a new level of success.”

“Having known Lu from his Verimatrix days, he is a perfect fit to drive growth based on his unique combination of deep industry knowledge and insights into where the streaming video market is headed,” added Young. “He will be a highly effective advocate for our Think360 value proposition and will further strengthen our partner ecosystem in the OTT and pay-TV services marketplace.”