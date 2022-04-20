Data: Big screen dominates Super Bowl streaming

The latest Plume IQ, a monthly reveal of data-driven intelligence and customer-focused insights from personalised communications services provider Plume, explores the increase in data consumption across streaming devices on Super Bowl Sunday, the highest-viewed American television broadcast event of the year. The data shows that the TV ‘big screen’ still dominates this big day for streaming, despite the growing popularity in smartphones and tablets as streaming devices.

Findings include:

On big game day (February 13th, 2022), compared to a typical day for Plume-powered households in the United States data consumption: Increased by 31 per cent for televisions Increased by 20 per cent for set-top boxes and tablets Increased by 11 per cent for smartphones Increased by 9 per cent for game consoles

On big game day (February 13th, 2022), for US televisions and data streaming devices, data consumption: Increased 44 per cent for Sony-branded devices Increased 40 per cent for Samsung-branded devices Increased 38 per cent for LG-branded devices Increased 32 per cent for Apple-branded devices



“We are very excited to conclude that, despite the vast number of more personalised small screen streaming devices we see across Plume-powered networks, our data suggests that major sporting events are still about the big screen social experience for many smart home users” said Bill McFarland, CTO at Plume. “For service providers, intelligent network management and of course, self-optimising adaptive WiFi are key to delivering the best consumer experiences as major events continue to dominate the big screen and draw increasingly more bandwidth with higher quality streaming such as 4K UHD.”