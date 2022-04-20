DAZN, Pragmatic partner to launch DAZN BET

DAZN Group, the sports streaming service, has announced a strategic partnership with Pragmatic Group, a platform technology and content provider for the betting and gaming industry, to develop a betting product for sports fans.

Under this exclusive, multi-year agreement, a new business headquartered in Gibraltar will launch and operate a new betting service under the DAZN BET brand.

DAZN BET will leverage the DAZN customer base and brand under a licensing agreement with DAZN Group. Pragmatic Group will supply the underlying platform and content and be responsible for the ongoing product development.

Over the next few years the partnership aims to develop a fun, convenient, and integrated experience for casual bettors to enjoy alongside DAZN’s live sports streaming. There will be both play for fun and play for money products.

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, commented: “The convergence of sports media and betting is the future. This historic partnership brings together the leading sports media company and a technology partner who is committed to developing innovative experiences for fans. It underscores DAZN’s commitment to revitalise the sports viewing experience by offering a broader spectrum of digital entertainment for fans.”

Ashley Lang, CEO of Pragmatic Solutions, added: “It’s an honour for us to partner with DAZN. We know that fans want more integrated, immersive, and interactive experiences, and through our exclusive partnership with DAZN, we can deliver this”.