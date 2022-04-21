Advanced Television

Disney+ sets South Africa launch date

April 21, 2022

By Chris Forrester

The Walt Disney Company will launch its Disney+ streaming service in South Africa in May.

The output will offer quality including 4K and says that up to 4 devices will be able to stream simultaneously, thereby directly challenging the recent decisions by DStv which limits output to a single stream.

May 18th is the launch date and costs are 119 Rand per month (about €7.35 per month). Discounts are available for annual subscriptions.

Competitors Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Britbox are already available in South Africa, as well as local supplies from Showmax, eVOD and TelkomOne.

