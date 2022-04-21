HBO Max boards Verizon’s +play

Verizon has announced that HBO Max is the latest streamer to join as a partner in +play, Verizon’s new platform that will allow users to discover, purchase and manage a variety subscriptions – all in one place.

“We are thrilled to have HBO Max join as the latest streaming partner to +play,” said Erin McPherson, chief content officer for Verizon Consumer Group. “As one of the largest direct-to-consumer distributors in the United States, we have a track record of providing millions of our customers with great premium content from leading services, and our partnership with HBO Max will build on that trend while speaking directly to customer pain points, like managing multiple subscriptions all in one place. Stay tuned for even more customer-centric innovation in the streaming space with partners like HBO Max on +play.”

+play, announced at Verizon’s Investor Day last month, will allow Verizon customers to centralise their many subscriptions across entertainment, audio, gaming, fitness, music, lifestyle and more. The platform will also allow users to learn more about exclusive deals and offerings for content services. The platform is currently in early trials and will be available to Verizon customers in the US at no additional cost later this year.

“With HBO Max, we aspire to deliver high-quality entertainment to audiences however and wherever they want to watch it, and this partnership with Verizon to feature HBO Max as a partner for its +play offering is a great, simplified way to do just that,” said Jennifer Mirgorod, head of partner management and partner marketing for HBO Max. “We’re excited for the launch and for Verizon customers to easily access their HBO Max subscription and dive into their favourite content.”