CreNova launches pay-TV dongle

CPEtv, the Argentinian cable operators, has launched a major trial with subscribers to the CreNova DVB-Cable TV Dongle for Android TV devices for its cable network and subscribers throughout Argentina. By giving easy to access to content, the device will provide simplicity for the end user to access a tailored content mix of DVB and OTT media.

CreNova’s pay-TV dongle comes integrated and protected with one of the world’s leading Content Access System provider. With seamless integration of the Broadcast TV world, it gives CPE an easy and quick entry of their cable network into the growing Android TV world. The dongle gives added values for end customer and new business ideas for CPE.

“We are delighted to launch with CPE the Cable TV Dongle for Android TV devices, one of the greatest Innovation in the Broadcast Industry of 2022, in the Argentinian market. CreNova approaching the OTT Hybrid market from a totally different perspective with simplest entry for Broadcast operator into the Android World. We are excited to set the new Standard in the market with CPE. The Plug and Play Cable TV Dongle solution will open new opportunities for business in Home and Hospitality.” said Metin Atalan, CEO of CreNova Systems.“