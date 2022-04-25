Vivendi Q1 revenue up 13.4% YoY

For the first quarter of 2022, French media group Vivendi has reported revenues of €2.37 billion, up 13.4 per cent on the €2.09 billion reported for the first quarter of 2021.

This increase was attributed to the growth of Canal+ Group (up €89 million), Havas Group ( up €89 million) and Vivendi Village (+€20 million). It also included the contribution of Prisma Media ( up €73 million), consolidated since June 1st 2021.

For the first quarter of 2022, Canal+ Group’s revenues amounted to €1.44 billion, up by 6.5 per cent compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Television in France recorded strong revenues growth, with an increase of 6.5 per cent at constant currency and perimeter compared with the first quarter of 2021.

Revenue from international operations increased by 6.2 per cent due to a significant increase in the number of subscribers.

StudioCanal’s revenues increased by 4.5 per cent year-0n-year, on the back of a number of successful cinema releases.