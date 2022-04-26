Nielsen: Streaming viewing grows in March

According to data from Nielsen’s The Gauge, overall TV viewing declined in the US in March 2022, but the share of that overall viewing saw an increased use of streaming services.

Streamers (and cable) saw their share rise while gaming and conventional broadcast TV fell back, says Nielsen. Broadcast’s share declined with the end of the Winter Olympics from 26 percent to 24.9 percent.

As for the streamers themselves and their overall 29.7 per cent share (from 28.7 per cent a month earlier), Netflix took the largest portion (6.6 per cent) with YouTube holding the second spot (6 per cent) and Hulu at 3.3 per cent. Prime Video took a 2.3 per cent share while Disney+ took 1.8 per cent.

The other streamers – made up of dozens of smaller and speciality content suppliers – took 9.8 per cent of the audience. These smaller players include Crackle, Spectrum, DirecTV and Sling TV.

Cable TV’s share rose from 35.4 per cent to 36.9 per cent (since February 2022), generally perceived as a result of benefitting from news coverage of the Ukraine war.