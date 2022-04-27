Ofcom: Virgin tops pay-TV complaints; Sky fewest

Ofcom has published the latest league tables reflecting complaints it receives about the UK’s major home phone, broadband, mobile and pay-TV firms.

The quarterly report reveals the number of complaints made to Ofcom between October and December last year.

Complaints figures overall decreased slightly over this period and remain at all-time low levels.

Nearly all providers across all sectors reduced or maintained the same level of complaints from the previous quarter.

In summary, the data shows that:

Shell Energy generated the most broadband complaints, mainly driven by faults and service issues;

Alongside TalkTalk, Shell Energy was also the most complained-about landline provider;

Sky and EE attracted the fewest complaints for broadband and landline services;

EE, Sky Mobile, Tesco Mobile, iD Mobile and BT Mobile all generated the fewest pay-monthly mobile complaints;

Virgin Mobile and Vodafone were the most complained-about mobile operators; and

Sky also had the fewest complaints about pay-TV, with Virgin Media attracting the most.

“It’s encouraging that overall complaints remain at record lows, but that doesn’t mean customer service is where it should be across the board. There are still big differences in performance between some providers. So it’s definitely worth shopping around and voting with your feet, if you’re not happy with the service you’re getting,” commented Fergal Farragher, Ofcom’s Consumer Protection Director.

Home broadband complaints per 100,000 customers





Pay-TV complaints per 100,000 customers