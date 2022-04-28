Advanced Television

Peacock growth boosts Comcast

April 28, 2022

Comcast has announced strong subscriber growth in its Peacock streaming service which benefitfed from the return of major sporting events, as well as a post-pandemic boost from its theme parks.

The company posted a 9 per cent increase in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, at $9.2 billion in the first quarter, ahead of analysts’ expectations. Revenue rose 14 per cent to $31 billion.

Comcast is to return no less than $4.2 billion to shareholders; $3 billion in share repurchases and $1.2 billion in dividends.

Comcast’s NBCUniversal division, which includes Peacock, posted a 46.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase in revenue to $10.3 billion, and a 7.4 per cent increase in adjusted ebitda, to $1.6 billion.

The company recorded strong subscriber growth in its Peacock streaming service, bolstered by the popularity of its coverage of the Olympic Games and the 2022 Super Bowl.

Related posts:

  1. Comcast Q2 down 12%; 10m Peacock sign-ups
  2. Comcast: Sky sees best Q1 subs growth in 6 years
  3. Comcast to double Peacock spend
  4. Sky boosts Comcast quarter
  5. Comcast: Sky revenue up 28% in Q2

Categories: Articles, Business, Results

Tags: , , ,