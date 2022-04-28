Research: 61% of French homes have SVoD

Sixty-one per cent of French homes subscribe to at least one SVoD service as of January 2022, up nine per cent since January 2020, according to the Submix2022 study carried out by consulting firm BearingPoint.

The growth was mainly driven by Netflix which is installed in 61 per cent of all SVoD homes (up 4 per cent), Prime Video (in 43 per cent of homes, up 10 per cent) and Disney+ (in 22 per cent of homes, up 6 per cent).

French streaming platform Salto is present in 5 per cent of hones, an increase of 4 per cent.

The study observed the subscription stacking trend finding that, on average, French households have access to 2.1 SVoD services. Some 87 per cent of Disney+ subscribers and 72 per cent of Prime Video subscribers also subscribe to Netflix.

The study finds that the subscription mix is different depending on the age of the users: The 18-24 demographic declares having 3.9 digital subscriptions; the 35-49 years-olds claim 2.8 subscriptions; and people above 65 years-old show 2.05 subscriptions

Younger people are consequently those who spend the most on digital services, averaging €43.60 per month.

While Netflix is currently trying to crack down on password sharing, the study confirms that the practise is widespread, with 36 per cent of people admitting doing so – which initially was “tolerated by the SVoD platforms as a leverage”, BearingPoint notes.

Music streaming services (like Spotify and Apple Music) and pay-TV offers (like Canal+, and OCS) are present in 27 and 26 per cent of French households respectively.