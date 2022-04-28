Singapore: StarHub adds Viu

StarHub has announced a collaboration with Viu, PCCW’s pan-regional OTT service, for customers to access over 12,000 hours of Asian content on StarHub TV+. As the only service provider in Singapore offering bundled services with Viu, StarHub Entertainment subscribers on Asian+ will score Viu Premium access without paying any extra.

Viu boasts a large catalogue of premium Asian content in Singapore, including fan-favourite Korean, Chinese, Thai and Hong Kong dramas. English-subtitled episodes are available as soon as five hours after telecast.

“With its bevy of popular programmes, high-definition streams, and quick work on subtitles, Viu has swiftly become a staple for all Asian drama and variety fans. Asian content has always been a crowd-pleaser amongst local viewers, and we are immensely delighted for Viu to come onboard the StarHub TV+ family,” said Andrew Tan, Head of Content, StarHub. “As part of our journey to becoming a one-stop hub for Asian OTT content, we have partnered with top-notch content providers such as Viu to bolster our offerings. These

collaborations fit beautifully into our bold DARE+ vision – to offer an infinite continuum of OTT streaming entertainment, for our customers to enjoy their favourite titles anytime, anywhere, and on any screen.”

“We are thrilled to partner with StarHub to bring the best of Asian entertainment under one roof. With this partnership and Viu’s stellar line-up of the hottest content from around the region, StarHub customers will now be able to seamlessly enjoy the best viewing experience on Viu regardless of device. As viewing habits continue to shift, we aim to provide all Viu-ers with the best entertainment experience wherever they are – both on their mobile devices and in their homes,” added Anson Tan, Country Head, Viu Singapore