Channel 4 acquires England football matches

England’s matches in the UEFA Nations League, European Qualifiers to UEFA Euro 2024 and International Friendlies will be shown live on Channel 4 following the announcement of a new two year deal.

Six England games will be shown live on Channel 4 this year starting with their away match against Hungary at Puskas Arena Park on June 4th, followed three days later with another away match against Germany at the Allianz Arena on June 7th. Gareth Southgate’s men then look to avenge their UEFA Euro final loss against Italy when they take on the reigning UEFA Euro champions at Molineux on June 11th.

This will be the first time that live coverage of the men’s national team will have featured on Channel 4.

The deal struck by Channel 4’s sports team means that all England matches will be shown live on free to air television until 2024. It will mark the first time England UEFA Nations League games will be on free to air television. In total Channel 4 will broadcast 20 live England matches between 2022 to 2024.

Channel 4 CEO, Alex Mahon, said: “As a life-long committed football fan I am personally so delighted that we have these matches on the channel which further reinforce our reputation as a top quality sport broadcaster having been named Sports Network of the Year at this year’s British Sports Journalism Awards.”

Channel 4’s Chief Content Officer, Ian Katz, added: “After bringing some of the biggest sporting moments of last year to the nation, I’m delighted that Channel 4 will be airing so many mouth-watering England matches on free to air television. This deal shows Channel 4 can compete for some of the biggest properties in sport and will bring substantial new audiences to our award-winning slate of original programming.”

Channel 4’s Head of Sport, Pete Andrews, said: “England matches against Germany are always an exciting prospect and I’m sure the team will be keen to set the record straight against Italy after the defeat in the final of the UEFA Euro. We’re absolutely delighted to have secured this deal with UEFA and I’m sure England fans will be looking forward to the summer with great anticipation.”

The full schedule of England’s UEFA Nations League matches to be shown live on Channel 4 are:

June 4th – Hungary vs England

June 7th – Germany vs England

June 11th – England vs Italy

June 14th – England vs Hungary

September 23rd – Italy vs England

September 26th – England vs Germany

The matches in the UEFA European Qualifiers in 2023 are yet to be determined, with the draw scheduled to take place on October 9th.