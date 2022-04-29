ITV backs new media brand Woo

New cultural media brand W00 – from the team behind VICE, i-D, Boiler Room and LADbible – has been backed in a long-term partnership by ITV’s Studio 55 initiative, which invests in business ideas aimed specifically at younger audiences

Woo says its purpose is to “redefine wellness for an entire generation, via social channels, podcasts, video, editorial and products”.

Manifesting as a mix of digitally-led editorial content and, from later this year, a marketplace filled with products that aim make people feel good, Woo will live across a social digital ecosystem of podcasts, editorial, products and video — with key video content streaming on Woo channels as well ITV Hub.

Woo’s content will explore the cultural touch-points Gen Z care about the most (such as fashion, art, music, film, relationships, drugs and mental health) all through the lens of wellbeing. Featuring talent including Niko B (YouTube music star), Oatmilk Leader (TikTok star), and Emma Breschi (Activist, Model, Image Maker and UK Changemaker for UN Women) Woo has assembled a team of forward-thinking directors and production companies on hero programming.

Stephen Mai, Woo CEO and Founder, said: “At its core Woo is a feel good movement designed to be the antidote to the toxic new cycle. Here to make wellness a part of youth culture. We want our Gen-Z audience to engage with wellness in the same way they do music, art or fashion. We know Gen Z are anxious and the wellness industry doesn’t know how to speak to them. The ideas and products we talk about on Woo are built to enhance and inspire people’s lives in the same way a musical festival or art exhibition does. Our intention is not about driving clicks, but to drive solutions to mass audiences who have been ignored for too long… but having fun while we do it. We plan on doing this by disrupting the content, distribution and business models that are no longer working. A new media business cannot survive on advertising alone and building social communities has become dark art. With a team full of industry disruptors and our community of young creators we will reimagine a digital cultural proposition for today’s consumption habits. Let’s turn generation anxious into generation zen.”

Dan Colton, ITV Group Strategy Director, added: “Woo is an innovative Gen Z culture brand that is rethinking the media model for 16-34s. It mixes great storytelling with genuine purpose. Stephen has a track record of creating transformative and award-winning impactful campaigns for brands like LADbible, VICE, i-D and Boiler Room. We are very excited about him building a new youth-centric digital proposition that will bring new audiences into ITV as well as creating a completely new type of storytelling.”