WWE Cardiff PPV event named Clash at the Castle

At a live event in London’s O2 Arena, WWE has officially announced that the Cardiff premium live event in September will be called Clash at the Castle.

There will be ticket presale for the event for those that have registered on May 18th. A public sale will follow on May 20th.

It is WWE’s first UK PPV event in 30 years. The event will take place on September 3rd, with a full card yet to be announced … but rumours continue to circulate that Tyson Fury could well be involved in some in-ring action, after name-checking superstar Drew McIntyre in a recent post-title fight press conference.