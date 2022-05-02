4KUniverse coming to Comcast platforms

4KUniverse, the American 4K HDR TV Network, hasannounced its 4K resolution general entertainment streaming service will launch across Comcast’s entertainment platforms later this year, including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV.

“Comcast customers: 4KUniverse is coming to your 4K TV. 4KUniverse is the channel to watch 100 per cent 4K content, including 4K TV series, 4K movies, 4K documentaries, 4K specials, and 4K kids content,” said Matthew Mancinelli, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of 4KUniverse. “I look forward to spreading Love, Light & Magic to Comcast customers through our 4K resolution family entertainment brand & programming.”

The network consists of a 24-hour general entertainment 4K Cable TV channel and a direct-to-consumer Ultra HD streaming service priced at $10/month.