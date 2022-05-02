Music Crowns launching TV channel

Music Crowns, the global artist discovery and promotions platform for unsigned and independent music artists, will launch as a separate TV channel on music television platform Stabal TV.

The launch of Music Crowns gives Stabal TV a valuable new global streaming outlet for a wider range of content, especially from up and coming musicians. Music Crowns will be available to stream via the Stabal TV app on any device via iOS, Apple TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire or Roku from today.

Music Crowns has worked with over 25,000+ artists including: Lewis Capaldi, Freya Ridings, Andy Grammer, Jessie Reyez, Tash Sultana, Sir Tom Jones, Brian McKnight, Marshmello and Calum Scott to name but a few.

The top ranking Music Channel on Facebook has grown organically over the years and now has a highly engaged music loving audience across social media with 4.5 million followers and 2 billion video views on Facebook alone. Artists on the platform are reaching over 10 million people per week.

The pivot to streaming comes as Music Crowns realised that their audience was shifting and migrating to app-based OTT experiences. For Music Crowns to develop its audience share in these markets , it has become imperative that their channel programming be available on devices that support these platforms.

Stabal TV is the perfect partner for Music Crowns, having successfully launched into the marketplace this year. The ultimate music television platform, Stabal TV already features hundreds of hours of original music content, across all genres, in stunning 4K UHD and promises to take the viewer into the world of your favourite artists like never before.

Music Crowns TV will be an extension of the platform’s web-site and social media channels. Those with a thirst for exclusive content can look forward to our regular features including premieres, playlists curated by breakthrough bands, New Music Fridays, music video of the week and artist spotlights.

The channel will also broadcast exclusive live sessions. MC Sessions will see some of the hottest artists from around the world showcasing what they do best in a totally live environment across different venues throughout the UK. The MC Sessions have already proved extremely successful, with content produced for Lewis Capaldi, Charlotte OC and Isaac Waddington amongst many others.

The benefit to unsigned and upcoming artists is huge. Unlike streaming and social media platforms, Stabal TV offers a fair and proportionate distribution of revenue; paying out to songwriters & content creators in equal measure. Every content creator gets equally paid for every minute that their content is viewed. The platform offers content producers a unique opportunity to create quality content that gets straight to the fan.

Steve Odart, Chairman and Founder of Stabal Media, said: “This partnership with Music Crowns is so powerful. We started Stabal with a desire to give back; to help unsigned and undiscovered artists monetise and move forward with their careers, while amplifying and broadcasting positive messages from established artists and celebrities. That desire has become our reality and is woven into the very fabric of our products, services, content and team. With the addition of Music Crowns, we’re also building even more value for consumers of Stabal TV by adding an incredible array of high-quality new artist content for our customers .”

Sam Gilbert, Founder of Music Crowns, added: “We are an incredibly artist-focused brand – without artists, we do not exist. Our aim is to give new artists the best exposure possible, to a worldwide audience via user-generated content and, now, via our own created content. Working with Stabal TV to create our own channel provides us with an amazing opportunity to join the growing app based streaming market. It’s an exciting time for all of us!”