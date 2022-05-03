Live trial and true crime network Law&Crime has reporting a record-breaking number of viewers tuning in across its platforms to watch coverage of the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial. To date, the network has seen more than 330 million viewers and the trial is expected to last another few weeks.

Live coverage of the trial began with opening statements on April 12th and gained significant traction over the course of Depp’s testimony that detailed his tumultuous relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard and decision to sue her for defamation. The suit stems from an opinion piece that Heard penned in The Washington Post about domestic violence.

“With each high-profile trial, our audience is not only returning but growing exponentially,” said Rachel Stockman, president of Law&Crime. “People are turning to Law&Crime across our platforms for the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage on this case.”

Besides the US, the network is seeing increased viewership from the UK and Canada.