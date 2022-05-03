Sky renews capacity agreement with SES

Sky UK has extended its multi-year pay-TV capacity and transmission agreement with SES. The renewal secures an additional contract backlog of approximately €84 million, building on the €90 million capacity agreement signed between the two companies in 2021, with contract durations up to end 2028.

With this renewal, Sky UK will continue to leverage the Ku-band capacity at SES’s prime neighbourhood at 28.2/28.5 degrees East to deliver TV channels in SD, HD and UHD to their subscribers. 28.2/28.5 degrees East is one of SES’s prime TV neighbourhoods reaching more than 18 million TV homes in the UK and Ireland.

“We have a strong, long-term partnership with SES and are pleased to extend that further with this agreement. Satellite delivery has been the foundation of our TV business and it will continue to play an important role in our future,” said Patrick Behar, Chief Business Officer at Sky.

“Having been partners with Sky UK for almost four decades, this new multi-year, multi-transponder renewal underscores the importance of satellite in delivering premium viewing experiences amid the evolving TV landscape,” added Steve Collar, CEO of SES. “As Europe’s leading media and entertainment company, Sky remains the thought-leader in our industry and we are excited to continue to support Sky in their mission to deliver the very best content at the highest levels of quality and reliability, reaching millions of subscribers sustainably and cost effectively.”