Broadpeak plans IPO

Video streaming software solutions provider Broadpeak has had its Registration Document approved by France’s stock market regulator, l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

This approval marks the first step in Broadpeak’s planned IPO on the Euronext Growth market in Paris, which remains subject to market conditions and AMF approval of the relevant prospectus.

“Since its creation, Broadpeak has built its growth around one mission: to roll out software solutions worldwide that stream content people love with compelling quality of experience,” commented Jacques Le Mancq, Chairman and CEO of Broadpeak. “More than 200 million users across more than 50 countries use our technology to stream the videos they love! This success stems from a resolute commitment to innovation which enables us to directly meet the expectations of major market players, whether operators, platforms or new media. Our customers today include leading players like Bouygues Telecom, Orange, Telecom Italia, Deutsche Telekom, HBO, Mola TV, StarHub TV+ and Megacable. Financially, we are also performing very well, with average annual growth of 40% since 2015 and demonstrated profitability. We are now ready for a change in scope and are embarking on this IPO project to enable us to achieve revenue of €100 million by 2026.”

No share offer is made, nor will be made, in France prior to obtaining approval from the AMF of a prospectus consisting of the Registration Document and an offering memorandum (including the prospectus summary) which will subsequently be filed with the AMF.