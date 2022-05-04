Roku unveils shoppable ad experiences

Streaming platform and device specialist Roku has hosted its first in-person IAB NewFront at the Chelsea Factory in New York, revealing new advertising solutions designed to create a better TV advertising experience for marketers in the streaming decade.

For the first time ever in Q1 2022, TV streaming devices surpassed legacy pay-TV in weekly reach among adults 18-49 in the US, according to Nielsen. To help marketers accelerate their shift to TV streaming in this Upfront, Roku announced innovation across The Roku Channel, Roku Brand Studio, and OneView.

“Our mission is to create a better TV streaming experience for everyone,” said Alison Levin, Vice President, Ad Revenue & Marketing Solutions, Roku. “Marketers turn to Roku for data, commerce, and measurement tools that they can’t get anywhere else to accelerate the shift of ad dollars to TV streaming. This upfront, TV starts here.”