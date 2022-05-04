The UK House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee has invited Elon Musk to discuss his proposed acquisition of Twitter.

“At a time when social media companies face the prospect of tighter regulations around the world, we’re keen to learn more about how Mr Musk will balance his clear commitment to free speech with new obligations to protect Twitter’s users from online harms,” commented Chair of the DCMS Committee Julian Knight MP. “Appearing before the committee will give Mr Musk an ideal opportunity to set out his proposals for Twitter in more depth and we would look forward to welcoming him.”