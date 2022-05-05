CIMM, egta audience measurement knowledge exchange

The Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement (CIMM), the US-based collaboration of companies focused on promoting innovation in media measurement, metrics and data, and egta, the global trade body for TV and radio sales houses, have launched a new International Knowledge Exchange event for their members.

The Exchange, starting as a twice-yearly event, will create opportunities for members of CIMM and egta to share insights and to discuss the latest measurement innovations, initiatives and solutions in the US and European TV and premium video markets. Curated by the teams at CIMM and egta, the Exchange will help to stimulate collaboration and better understanding in an increasingly international, interconnected marketplace.

The inaugural Exchange will take place on June 2nd,open to all members of CIMM and egta.

“CIMM’s members are becoming more and more interested in developments in international markets, where we’re seeing a wide range of exciting measurement innovations, collaborations and offerings,” said Jon Watts, Managing Director of CIMM. “We’re also excited to give our members and other leading industry participants an opportunity to present their work and share insights with international colleagues. Measurement remains in large part a local business, but measurement providers, media owners, agencies and advertisers are increasingly looking for approaches that can scale across multiple geographies. We hope the Exchange can become a catalyst for collaboration and international cooperation. We’ve been long-term friends of egta and are delighted to be partnering with their team to launch the new Exchange.”

“Audience measurement is constantly evolving as it adapts to an increasingly cross-platform ecosystem and fragmented viewing patterns across media channels,” added Katty Roberfroid, Director General of egta. “Keeping on top of industry developments is enormously important to our members, and it is a key priority to follow all new measurement initiatives so that we can update our members on important developments. Partnering with CIMM around this knowledge exchange is great way to share important insights and solutions coming from both European markets and the US, and directly from the experts.”