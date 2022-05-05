Prime Video announces 3 new reality series

Prime Video has announced three new reality series: The One That Got Away, Forever Summer: Hamptons and Cosmic Love – will all three set to premiere this summer.

The new slate of reality shows will join Prime Video’s unscripted hits like Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, now streaming on Prime Video, and Making the Cut, returning for Season 3 this summer.

“We’re excited to introduce a new slate of addictive, entertaining reality programming that celebrates love and relationships in all forms,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios. “Through past connections and astrology, The One That Got Away and Cosmic Love are dating shows that give audiences unique and fresh takes on finding the perfect match. Forever Summer: Hamptons gives us a classic, dramatic reality show in an idyllic place with a cast that’s not afraid of confrontation. These shows are amazing additions to our unscripted slate and will make Prime Video the destination for juicy, escapist summer content.”

The One That Got Away will premiere all 10 episodes on June 24th; Forever Summer: Hamptons will premiere all eight episodes in July; and Cosmic Love will premiere all 10 episodes in August. All three shows will be exclusively available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

About The One That Got Away

It may seem like an impossible feat to track down The One That Got Away, but for these lucky singles, that dream becomes a reality. In this time-traveling, experimental dating series hosted by pop-icon, singer/songwriter Betty Who, six people searching for their soulmates are given the chance to explore a lifetime of missed connections as one by one, people from their pasts enter through ‘The Portal’ to surprise them and take their shot at love.

The One That Got Away is produced by Amazon Studios and Fulwell 73.

About Forever Summer: Hamptons



Forever Summer: Hamptons is a coming-of-age docusoap, set against the idyllic backdrop of the Hamptons, about a group of college kids from widely different backgrounds, from wealthy New York City kids who descend for the summer, to the humble townies. By day, they’re working at a seaside restaurant. By night, they are tearing up the town, testing friendships, and exploring love during the hottest days of the year.

Forever Summer: Hamptons is produced by Amazon Studios and Haymaker East.

About Cosmic Love



In this one-of-a-kind social experiment, four individuals attempt to find their perfect spouse via astrological matchmaking. Their romantic adventure takes place at a retreat run by a mystical guide, the Astro Chamber. They mingle, match, date, eliminate and eventually make the biggest decision of their lives… will they marry their match, based solely on their astrology? The show’s astrologers, best-selling authors Ophira and Tali Edut (The AstroTwins), guide our singles throughout the season by way of the mysterious Astro Chamber (voiced by Cree Summer).

Cosmic Love is produced by Amazon Studios and Hudsun Media.