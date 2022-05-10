Khan named Arqiva CEO

Arqiva Group has announced that Shuja Khan will succeed Paul Donovan as CEO with effect from June 1st. Khan has been Chief Commercial Officer since January 2020.

Khan has more than 20 years of leadership experience in the technology, media and communications sector. Prior to joining Arqiva he was Chief Commercial Officer for Cable & Wireless across 24 territories in the Caribbean and Latin America. He has also held a number of leadership positions at both Virgin Media and Liberty Global Europe.

Khan will work with Donovan, who has been CEO since April 2020, over the coming weeks to ensure a smooth transition. Donovan will formally leave Arqiva on June 30th and will return as a Non-Executive Director role on the Board of Directors of Arqiva Group.

Commenting on the appointment, Mike Parton, Chairman of Arqiva said: “Paul has had a significant impact on the Arqiva business during his tenure and on behalf of the Board I would like to thank him for his leadership, foresight and dedication. I am delighted to confirm Shuja Khan’s appointment. Shuja knows Arqiva intimately having worked with the business since 2020 as CCO. He has been central to the creation of our strategy and the design and development of our current operating model, as well as evolving and strengthening the relationships with our key customers and our product portfolio. I congratulate Shuja on his appointment and, along with my Board colleagues, look forward to working with him in his new role.”