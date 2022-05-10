Live 5G broadcast for Eurovision Song Contest

Broadcast transmitter and media technologies specialist Rohde & Schwarz and comms technologist Qualcomm Technologies have joined forces with partners in four European countries – CRITS (R&D arm of RAI) in Italy; ORS, in Austria; SWR in Germany and towerCast in France – to deliver live 5G Broadcast/Multicast streaming of the Eurovision Song Contest, taking place in Torino, Italy from May 10th to 14th, to multiple locations across Europe.

Running throughout the show, the demonstration will showcase Broadcast/Multicast capabilities over 5G where the live encoded content produced by RAI in Torino will be transmitted in real-time using a 5G Broadcast signal over-the-air to smartphone form-factor test devices from Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

The Eurovision Song Contest is broadcast to nearly 200 million viewers around the world.