Research: Grandparents turn to TikTok

Almost a quarter (24 per cent) of grandparents want to learn how to use TikTok as a way of bonding with their grandchildren, according to research from connectivity provider TalkTalk.

The video social media app has exploded in popularity in recent years and now boasts close to nine million active users in the UK. The majority of those are aged 16-24, with 46 per cent of Gen Z citing the short-form video platform as their favourite social media app. This has sparked the interest of grandparents, who are keen to adopt new technology and become more social media savvy.

Currently, only seven per cent of UK grandparents are old age Tiktokers (OAT’s) and active on the platform, even though 35 per cent feel that being on social media helps them relate to younger family members. Understanding the terminology (33 per cent), posting content (32 per cent), account set up (24 per cent) and accessing the app (15 per cent) were cited as the biggest barriers to emerging platforms.

One way to give grandparents greater access is through their TV. Half of grandparents said they would watch TikTok videos on their TV with family members if available, while 40 per cent would even consider trying their hand at content creation with their grandchildren if it meant they could watch it together on the big screen.

TalkTalk’s research also shows that there’s a real appetite for more wholesome content online. Some 70 per cent of Gen Z said that content featuring their grandparents receives higher levels of engagement compared with their usual posts, and over half (54 per cent) enjoy watching social media content featuring grandmas and grandpas.

Lindsey China, Head of TV Partnerships at TalkTalk, said: “Over the past two years, we’ve seen internet usage among over 65s increase by 69 per cent, demonstrating the appetite for a more digital lifestyle. We hope that the launch of our new 4K TV Box [which supports the TikTok app] will support new and existing customers, young and old, access the internet and stay connected with their family and friends.”